Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remains on a downtrend at mid-afternoon, dragged down by selling in selected heavyweights, led by MR DIY and KL Kepong. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Bursa Malaysia remains on a downtrend at mid-afternoon, dragged down by selling in selected heavyweights, led by MR DIY and KL Kepong.

MR DIY’s shares fell by six sen to RM3.84 and KL Kepong slipped 22 sen to RM20.98.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.64 points to 1,574.25 from yesterday’s close of 1,578.89.

It had opened 2.75 points easier at 1,576.14.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 471 to 412, while 469 counters were unchanged, 895 untraded and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.86 billion units worth RM1.63 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.29, Petronas Chemicals bagged six sen to RM7.91 and Tenaga Nasional added two sen to RM10.28.

Dialog eased four sen to RM2.65, Maxis deducted five sen to RM4.67 and Hong Leong Financial decreased 12 sen to RM18.33.

Of the actives, KNM gained 1.5 sen to 27.5 sen, Lambo fell 2.5 sen to eight sen and TFP solution was flat at 23 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 23.18 points to 11,511.35, the FBMT 100 Index was 27.21 points lower at 11,204.46, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 36.97 points to 12,603.57.

The FBM 70 erased 13.68 points to 15,050.81 and the FBM ACE rose 41.17 points to 7,234.73.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index shed 38.53 points to 6,615.18, the Financial Services Index declined 9.6 points to 15,379.31, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.59 of-a-point to 200.36. — Bernama