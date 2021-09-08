Wall Street dips on fears of slowing economic growth

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 8 — Wall Street dipped today on concerns that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow economic growth and on uncertainty over the timeline for the Federal Reserve to pull back its accommodative policies.

Shares of tech heavyweights were among losers with Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Google-owner Alphabet Inc were down between 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent.

Nine out of eleven sub-sectors fell with economy-sensitive sectors like industrials, materials and real estate leading declines.

Gains in energy shares helped limit some losses with Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and Halliburton up between 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent, as oil prices jumped on lower output.

US stocks have come under pressure in recent days as investors have turned increasingly cautious following Friday’s weak August payrolls data and uncertainty over the Fed’s tapering.

“The big question is the uncertainty around the level of economic growth slowdown, tapering and the potential of escalating inflation,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

“Investors are thinking they don’t want to be highly exposed towards potential growth sectors, instead the interest remains towards the safety of tech stocks.”

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told the Financial Times that the US Federal Reserve should move forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus program despite a slowdown in job growth.

Stovall said CFRA economists are lowering the growth forecasts for the third quarter, but were still optimistic for the wider economy to grow for the rest of the year.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have gained around 20 per cent so far this year on support from easy central bank policies, but a jump in coronavirus infections and weak economic data have raised worries on the pace of economic recovery.

At 10.17am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11.74 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 35,088.26, the S&P 500 was down 2.96 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 4,517.07, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.66 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 15,330.67.

Perrigo Company Plc jumped 6.1 per cent after the drugmaker said it plans to buy HRA Pharma from investment firms Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a deal valued at €1.8 billion (RM8.8 billion).

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc fell 3.5 per cent after the US securities regulator threatened to sue the firm if it goes ahead with plans to launch a crypto lending scheme.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 16 new lows. — Reuters