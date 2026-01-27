KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The country’s trade performance for 2025 along with data criteria for determining the age of entry for Year One students at either six or seven years old and the government’s preparedness to implement the policy are among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament official website, Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) will ask the Prime Minister to state the trade performance and value for 2025, as well as the outcome of the Prime Minister’s overseas visits and trade missions throughout the period, which contributed to the increase in Malaysia’s exports during the Minister’s Question Time.

Datuk Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will then ask the Prime Minister about the rationale and data criteria for determining the age of entry for Year One students at either six or seven years old, as well as the level of preparedness of the Government for the implementation of the policy, including the welfare implications for students.

During the Questions for Oral Answers session, Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Beaufort) will ask the Transport Minister about the main cause of the increase in road accidents in Malaysia, especially involving motorcyclists, and the steps taken by the Government to address this problem.

Also, Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) will ask the Home Minister about the number of individuals charged and convicted under the new Penal Code Subsections 424a to 424d to combat mule accounts involved in scams.

The new Kinabatangan MP, Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar, will also be sworn in during today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

The Dewan Rakyat will continue debating the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on Jan 19.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to take place for 20 days till March 3. — Bernama