KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia was warmly welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg, in a meeting that reflects Russia’s highest appreciation towards the friendly ties between both countries.

The King’s visit to the world-renowned museum also highlighted the role of the Malaysian Royal Institution as a driver of national diplomacy, particularly in strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Russia.

Established in 1755, the Hermitage Museum is among the largest and oldest art and cultural museums in the world, housing more than three million works of art and valuable artefacts.

“His Majesty also graciously spent time, accompanied by President Putin, viewing part of the museum’s historic collections and world-class artworks on display.

“This inaugural special visit by His Majesty to Saint Petersburg was made at the special invitation of President Putin, symbolising the important role of the Malaysian Royal Institution as a catalyst for national diplomacy,” a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page stated.

In August last year, Sultan Ibrahim graciously travelled to Moscow for a state visit, making history as the first Malaysian head of state to undertake a state visit to the Russian Federation since diplomatic relations were established in 1967.

His Majesty also graciously visited Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, last year as part of efforts to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries. — Bernama