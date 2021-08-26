Bursa uptrend continues on buying momentum

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 246 to 181, while 290 counters were unchanged, 1,535 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Bursa Malaysia has maintained its uptrend for the fifth consecutive day on persistent buying momentum, supported by the positive market sentiment and strong commodity and oil prices.

At 9.09am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.90 points to 1,573.70 from Wednesday’s close of 1,569.80.

The market bellwether opened 0.92 of-a-point higher at 1,570.72.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 246 to 181, while 290 counters were unchanged, 1,535 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 313 million shares worth RM159 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said foreign investors snapped up RM236.5 million worth of local equities yesterday — the highest daily net buying since mid-June amidst the calmer local political environment.

“While the key index continues to build on its rebound momentum, profit-taking activities may emerge following the strong surge,” the research house said in a note today.

It believes that investors may target the plantation and energy sectors following the rising crude palm oil price and the firmer crude oil price, with the oil benchmark Brent crude hovering above US$72 per barrel.

Traders may also look for recovery theme stocks under the construction and building material segments.

Internationally, investors are waiting for the outcome of the United States Federal Reserve annual Economic Policy Symposium to gauge the monetary policy outlook, which is expected to affect the market sentiment.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals climbed 23 sen to RM8.38, Sime Darby rose eight sen to RM2.34, Press Metal added six sen to RM5.30, while MISC and Telekom Malaysia increased nine sen to RM7.00 and RM6.05, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maybank lost one sen to RM8.32 and Public Bank recovered one sen to RM4.11.

Among the actives, Ta Win advanced two sen to five sen, Parkson was three sen higher at 22.5 sen, while BCM Alliance and Scope Industries dropped two sen to 7.5 sen and 34.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 22.57 points to 11,472.03, the FBMT 100 Index was 22.07 points better at 11,180.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 38.72 points to 12,590.62, the FBM 70 rose 7.52 points to 14,941.16 and the FBM ACE lost 21.89 points to 7,267.23.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index increased 29.96 points to 6,692.97, the Financial Services Index dipped 23.62 points to 15,358.33 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 2.29 points to 196.88. — Bernama