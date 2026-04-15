KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Traffic flow remained under control today following the implementation of the Work From Home (WFH) policy for the public service sector, despite slow movement along several major routes in the Klang Valley during peak hours.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson, when contacted by Bernama, said traffic began to slow from as early as 7am due to an increase in vehicle numbers, but the situation remained under control and showed no significant change from a normal working day.

He said that, as of 9.20am, slow-moving traffic was reported on several stretches of the North-South Expressway, including Sungai Buloh Hospital to Bukit Lanjan, Putra Mahkota to Kajang, and from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza towards the city centre.

“Traffic flow was also reported to be slow along the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) from Damansara to Damansara Utama, as well as on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) between Bukit Rimau and Persiaran Kewajipan, SUKOM and Awan Kecil, Awan Besar and Kinrara, Sunway and Persiaran Kewajipan, and Bandar Botanik and Pandamaran.

“Slow traffic was also observed on the North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite) along several stretches, namely Putrajaya to Putra Heights, USJ to Shah Alam, Putra Heights to Bandar Saujana Putra, the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Toll Plaza, as well as on the Grand Saga Highway (E7) from Bandar Tun Hussein Onn to the city centre,” he said.

Similar conditions were reported on the Sungai Besi Expressway (E9), including from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to the Mines UtaraToll Plaza, Sungai Besi to the Kuchai and Salak Jaya junctions, and from the Loke Yew Toll Plaza to Jalan Istana.

The LLM spokesperson also said that slow traffic was reported on the Pantai Baru Expressway (NPE) along several stretches, namely Pantai Dalam to Angkasapuri, Kuchai Lama to Pantai Dalam, and Sunway Pyramid to Persiaran Kewajipan, as well as on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) between Puchong Utama and Jambatan Kabel, Jalan Majlis and Taman Megah, and Sungai Penchala and SS2.

Meanwhile, on the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (AKLEH), traffic was slow from Jelatek to the Datuk Keramat Toll Plaza, while on the Kemuning-Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA), similar conditions were reported from Kota Kemuning to Sri Muda and Alam Impian to Shah Alam city centre.

“Traffic was also slow on the SILK Highway westbound between Cheras Selatan and Taming Jaya, Balakong and The Mines exit, Bukit Kajang and Kajang Utama, and Sungai Ramal and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN), as well as on the Maju Expressway (MEX) from Sri Kembangan to Kuchai Lama and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS) from Kajang Selatan to Kajang Perdana.

“On the SPRINT Highway, traffic was slow between Kayu Ara and Damansara Utama, Penchala and TTDI, and Jalan Duta and Sri Hartamas, while on the (Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH), congestion was reported from Kota Damansara to Penchala,” he said.

Traffic on the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) was slow southbound from Greenwood to Sentul Pasar and Segambut to Bamboo Hills, while on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), similar conditions were reported between Bukit Jelutong and Jalan Subang.

The WFH policy for the public service sector takes effect today as part of the government’s strategic move to strengthen the country’s preparedness in facing the global energy crisis following conflicts in West Asia. — Bernama