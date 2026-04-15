KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Authorities have taken action against unauthorised photographers operating around the KLCC and Saloma Link areas, seizing equipment and issuing multiple compounds and court notices in a joint operation on Monday.

The multi-agency operation, dubbed “Op Lens,” was carried out by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Immigration Department, and the National Registration Department.

In a statement, DBKL confirmed it issued four compound notices for operating without a licence, seized four sets of photography equipment, and served two notices for individuals to appear in court.

According to the statement, the operation targets “street touts” providing unauthorised photography services.

DBKL said these activities pose safety risks, cause disturbances to visitors, and create obstructions to both pedestrian and traffic flow in the popular tourist spots.

The enforcement action was taken under the Hawker Licensing By-Laws (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) 2016.

DBKL said the seized equipment has been transferred to its storage depot and that it will continue to conduct such operations to ensure public areas remain safe and orderly.