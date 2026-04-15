KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, April 2026 — In an extraordinary display of talent, discipline, and innovation, two young Malaysian brothers, Parsa and Rohan, have achieved four major titles within 24 hours, spanning global technology platforms and international sports competitions.

This rare accomplishment marks a powerful convergence of artificial intelligence innovation and elite athletic performance, positioning the duo among the most promising young talents in the region.

Youngest Speaker at GITEX Asia Showcases Malaysian AI Innovation

At the prestigious GITEX Asia 2026 held in Singapore from April 9 to 10, Mohammad Parsa Bin Behran Parhizkar made history as the youngest speaker ever at the global technology event.

Representing Minedu AI, Parsa presented the latest innovation, “Minedu AI Primary” — an advanced AI Avatar Tutor designed to transform science education for primary school students. The platform integrates real-time voice interaction, adaptive learning pathways, and personalized AI-driven engagement to enhance comprehension and retention.

His presentation articulated a forward-looking vision for Education 5.0, where AI, educators, and parents collaborate seamlessly to deliver tailored learning experiences for every child.

Gold Medal and Best Innovation Award at Malaysia Technology Expo

Simultaneously in Kuala Lumpur, Mohammad Rohan Parhizkar represented Minedu AI at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2026 (MTE 2026), competing under the Asian Young Innovators Award (AYIA) category.

Competing against leading young innovators across the region, Rohan secured a Gold Medal for the Minedu AI platform. In addition, the project was honoured with a Special Award — Best Innovation Award, recognising its outstanding originality, real-world applicability, and potential impact in transforming primary education through AI.

Dominating the Mat at ASJJF 2026

Within 24 hours of their technological achievements, both brothers competed at the Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF 2026) Championship held in Kuala Lumpur.

Demonstrating exceptional discipline and competitive excellence, they achieved a combined total of:

3 Gold Medals

1 Silver Medal

across both Gi and No-Gi Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu divisions.

A New Benchmark for Youth Excellence

This dual achievement across technology and sport reflects a broader shift in the development of future talent — where intellectual capability, innovation, and physical performance are cultivated in parallel.

As co-founders of Minedu AI, Parsa and Rohan are contributing to the advancement of AI-driven education solutions aimed at:

Expanding access to quality education

Personalising learning experiences at scale

Bridging the gap between curiosity and real-time understanding

National and Regional Significance

Their accomplishments highlight Malaysia’s growing strength in nurturing future-ready, multidisciplinary talent capable of competing on both global technology stages and international sports arenas.

This milestone represents more than individual success — it signals the emergence of a new generation that is not only prepared for the future but actively shaping it.