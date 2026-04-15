KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd (Bank Rakyat) needs to explore new opportunities towards creating a more competitive and sustainable business model for mutual benefit.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Bank Rakyat also needs to carry out its founding mandate with more courage and vision.

Anwar received a courtesy call from Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Mohd Irwan Mohd Mubarak and Bank Rakyat chief executive officer Ahmad Shahril Mohd Shariff and was briefed on the bank’s financial performance in 2025 and its direction in the coming year.

He was glad of Bank Rakyat’s governance performance and financial position which remained strong last year, reflecting discipline and high commitment in managing trust.

“At the same time, discussions also focused on efforts to strengthen the Islamic banking and financial system. I emphasise that the principles of justice, kindness and inclusiveness must continue to be the core in expanding the role of Islamic finance, in line with the MADANI aspirations,” he said in a post on X yesterday. — Bernama