KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 —Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) confirms that fuel supply across its network of stations nationwide has been secured through the end of June 2026, an extension from its earlier projection of end May 2026.

In a statement today, Petronas said it continues to actively manage its supply chain to ensure sufficient stock across its station network amid the current global energy crisis arising from the West Asia conflict.

“Petronas supplies about 50 per cent of the country’s fuel needs through its public-listed subsidiary Petronas Dagangan Bhd.

“The balance is being supplied by other oil companies operating in Malaysia,” it said.

The national oil company has also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a stable and reliable fuel supply for all Malaysians.

“Members of the public are encouraged to purchase fuels responsibly according to their daily needs and avoid any hoarding or panic buying,” it said, adding that responsible usage will help ensure continued accessibility for all.

Earlier on April 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Petronas is assisting the government in providing sufficient oil and gas supplies at least until May. — Bernama