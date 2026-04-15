KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Police are looking for the driver who injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident along Jalan Bunga Mawar, Taman Muda here at 8.19pm on Monday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Khairul Anuar Khalid said they received a report on the hit-and-run at 12.39 am, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was crossing from left to right of the road near the pedestrian crossing when they were hit.

“A car of unidentified make and registrations came from the right of the victim and hit them while they were crossing.

“The victim was thrown to the middle of the road and suffered severe injuries. They were taken to Ampang Hospital by ambulance for further treatment,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Khairul Anuar urged the driver involved to come forward and lodge a police report at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division and to fully cooperate with investigations.

He also urged any independent witnesses who saw the incident to step forward and help the investigation by contacting the police at 03-92740112. — Bernama