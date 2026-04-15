KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The High Court today fixed June 10 for its decision on the US$14.6 million (approximately RM69 million) lawsuit filed by Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor over 43 pieces of missing jewellery.

Global Royalty filed the suit in 2023, seeking the return of the items or payment for their value. In her defence, Rosmah has maintained that the original consignment of 44 pieces of jewellery was seized by police during a raid on a Pavilion Residences unit in May 2018, shortly after the 14th General Election.

Justice Quay Chew Soon set the date today after the court was informed that all six witnesses for the police, whom Rosmah named as a third party in the suit, have completed their testimony, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Over the past two days, key witnesses for the police testified, including former Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Datuk Seri Amar Singh, who led the 2018 raids, and 1MDB investigating officer Foo Wei Min.

Also testifying was contractor Chong Tong Leong, who told the court he was renovating the Pavilion Residences unit between March and May 2018.

He said that on May 14, 2018, he discovered several large bags in a room that had not been there previously.

“I left the unit immediately because I was worried something might have happened,” Chong said.

Quay has instructed all parties to file their closing submissions by May 15, with replies to be filed by May 28, before he delivers the final verdict.