KUCHING, April 15 — Datuk Lily Yong Lee Lee submitted an appeal against her expulsion from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) on deadline day Wednesday.

Yong arrived at SUPP’s headquarters around 12.10pm and handed in her appeal documents, along with those of Voong Nam Jin – who was sacked as SUPP Kuching secretary – to SUPP central executive secretary Desmond Lo.

She was accompanied by 15 branch members who turned up in white T-shirts printed with the words “与你同在SOLIDARITY WITH LILY YONG & VOONG NAM JIN”.

When approached, Yong kept her answers brief.

“All in the pages,” she said when asked about her grounds for appeal.

Pressed on what outcome she hoped for, Yong replied: “We just want justice. That’s it.”

On the next steps, Yong said she would leave the matter to the party leadership.

“I do not know. Leave it to them. Everything is according to the constitution,” she said.

On March 26, Yong confirmed that she and Voong had been sacked by SUPP’s Central Working Committee (CWC).

The decision was conveyed through a letter dated March 16 and took effect from March 9.

According to the notice, both Yong and Voong had 30 days from the date of the letter to appeal to the CWC, with the deadline falling on April 15.

Under party procedures, the appeal will now be reviewed by the CWC, which will decide whether to uphold or overturn the ruling. — The Borneo Post