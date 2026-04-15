JOHOR BAHRU, April 15 — A couple’s routine journey to work in Singapore ended in tragedy when the husband was killed in a crash at KM0.6 of the Linkedua Highway yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan said the incident, which occurred at about 2.40pm, was believed to have happened when the motorcycle ridden by the 31-year-old victim, with his 29-year-old wife as pillion, lost control and struck the rear of a lorry.

“The motorcyclist, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene due to head injuries.

“The wife also sustained injuries to her head and left arm and was taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment. The lorry driver was unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body was sent to the same hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the Iskandar Puteri Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 07-5101322 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama