KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM) seized about four tonnes of illegal rubber gloves stored in sacks, along with a weighing scale, in a raid on a property in Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

In a statement, LGM said the premises were believed to be actively involved in the buying, storing and selling of rejected and scrap rubber gloves without a permit. The seized items are worth an estimated RM20,000.

According to the statement, the raid was carried out through an integrated operation by LGM’s Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit in collaboration with the Medical Device Authority.

LGM said such activities constitute an offence under Regulation 22(1)(b) of the Malaysian Rubber Board (Licensing and Permit) Regulations 2014.

Anyone convicted under the Malaysian Rubber Board (Licensing and Permit) Regulations 2014 may be fined not more than RM50,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding two years, or both, the statement said.

LGM said it will continue to intensify regulatory activities in the rubber glove industry, including on quality aspects, in line with Malaysia’s position as the world’s largest exporter of rubber gloves.

Members of the public are also encouraged to channel any complaints related to licensing and enforcement through LGM’s Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at https://lgm.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do. — Bernama