KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of seven states in Peninsular Malaysia and several divisions in Sarawak, effective until 4:00 pm today.

In an alert issued at 12:30 pm, the agency advised residents in the affected areas to prepare for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the warning covers Langkawi in Kedah; the districts of Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim in Perak; and Hulu Selangor.

It also applies to several areas in Pahang, including Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan, Bera, and Rompin, as well as Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin in Negeri Sembilan.

In the south, the affected districts in Johor are Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, and Batu Pahat.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the warning is for the divisions of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, and parts of Sarikei, specifically the Pakan and Sarikei districts.

MetMalaysia issues such warnings when signs indicate thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm per hour are imminent or expected to last for more than an hour.

The public is advised to take necessary precautions.