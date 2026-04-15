IPOH, April 15 — Perak continues to face a shortage of medical officers with its doctor-to-population ratio falling below the national average, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman Datuk A. Sivanesan said according to the Health Facts 2025 publication by the Ministry of Health (MoH), the ratio in Perak currently stands at 1 doctor for every 466 people compared to the national average of 1 doctor for every 403 people.

He said there is a need to increase the number of medical officers across all hospitals, particularly specialist hospitals, to cope with rising demand.

“The increase is necessary to address the growing workload driven by population growth, more complex diseases, and the expansion of medical services, in efforts to improve the quality of healthcare delivery to the community,” he said.

Sivanesan was replying to oral question by Kampung Gajah assemblyman Zafarulazhan Zan who asked whether the state government has discussed with MoH to increase placement of medical officers at major hospitals in the state.

He said that MoH is aware of the optimal number of medical officers needed in the state, based on human resource requirements and monthly staffing reports submitted by the Perak State Health Department (JKN Perak).

Despite receiving additional permanent posts and contract placements annually from the MoH, Sivanesan said the numbers remain insufficient to meet the state’s optimal needs.

However, he pointed out that issue is not unique to Perak, as all states are facing similar challenges.

“The distribution of medical officers nationwide is determined by the MoH based on staffing approvals granted each year by the Public Service Department.

“As of the end of February 2026, there were 106 vacant permanent medical officer positions in MoH hospitals across Perak,” he said.

Sivanesan said that JKN Perak will continue engaging with the ministry to push for higher allocations, particularly for specialist hospitals, to ensure staffing levels can be increased to the maximum achievable level annually.

Separately, Sivanesan also said several comprehensive psychosocial support programmes have been continuously implemented to ensure healthcare workers maintain optimal mental health.

“Through the KOSPEN WOW (Wellness of Workers) Programme, annual mental health screenings are conducted among healthcare personnel under the JKN Perak to detect anxiety and depression, using the GAD-7 and Whooley assessment tools.

“Healthcare workers who record moderate to very severe scores are referred to counsellors, psychologists, medical officers, family medicine specialists or psychiatrists for targeted interventions,” he said

In addition, Sivanesan said regular initiatives such as stress management workshops, relaxation techniques, anger management, effective communication and problem-solving sessions are carried out, alongside spiritual programmes to promote a healthy work culture and strengthen resilience.

“Dedicated “Healthy Mind” corners are also set up at workplaces, providing spaces and activities such as light exercise, listening to music, neck and shoulder massages, and reading materials related to mental health,” he added.