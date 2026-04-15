MIRI, April 15 — Miri recorded the highest Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in Sarawak on Wednesday morning as bush and peat fires continued to rage during the ongoing dry spell in northern Sarawak.

According to Department of Environment Malaysia’s Air Pollution Index Management System (APIMS), the ILP Miri station registered an API of 91 at 10am this morning, indicating a moderate air quality.

Elsewhere, three stations — Serian (70), Bintulu (59) and Samalaju (58) — also recorded moderate air quality, while the rest of Sarawak showed good air quality with API readings below 50.

In contrast, neighbouring Kuala Belait in Brunei recorded an API of 23 at 9am, reflecting good air quality.

Moderate air quality is defined as API readings between 51 and 100, which may pose a moderate health concern for a small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities.

Localised burning in Miri has stretched firefighters to the limit, particulatly in the Lutong-Kuala Baram sector north of the city, with sporadic fire also reported elsewhere.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said teams from Lutong fire station, Naim, Baramville and KSC were coordinating direct attack operations on Wednesday to extinguish the fires.

He added that aerial water bombing operations using the department’s Mi-8 helicopter are slated to begin soon to complement ground efforts by firefighters and voluntary units from the private sector. — The Borneo Post