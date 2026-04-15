KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Meta Platforms has cautioned the Malaysian government that a blanket social media ban for users under the age of 16 risks backfiring, warning that such a move could inadvertently drive young people toward unregulated and less-safe corners of the internet.

Meta is an American multinational technology company that owns and operates major social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads.

While the tech giant is continuing to engage with the government over its proposed restrictions, Meta’s director of public policy for Southeast Asia and Asean, Clara Koh, asserted today that blanket bans have historically shown limited effectiveness.

Instead, she said they often trigger a migration effect, where young users simply move to fringe sites that lack robust safety standards and regulatory oversight.

Citing the experience in Australia, where various targeted restrictions have been introduced, Koh said the results have often been fragmented enforcement and uneven safety protections, with some platforms falling entirely outside the scope of regulation.

“I think it’s really an opportunity for Malaysia to take a very nuanced and considered approach about how they want to craft youth regulation,” Koh said during a press briefing today.

“What we have seen in countries that have imposed a ban is that it hasn’t really been effective.”

In January, the Malaysian government announced its intention to secure cooperation from all social media platforms by mid-2026 to restrict access for users under the age of 16.

Koh said that Meta remains in “constructive conversations” with Putrajaya regarding these plans, sharing insights and data gathered from their experiences in the Australian market.

“Generally, as a company, we want to ultimately respect the frameworks that governments want to put in place,” Koh said.

She added that Meta is committed to these discussions because the company is invested in ensuring the best outcomes for young people and parents in Malaysia.

Drawing on Meta’s global experience, Koh argued that total bans might cut teens off from the positive aspects of digital connectivity, such as community-building, self-expression, and peer support.

She further said that removing access can lead to reported feelings of isolation and disconnection among youths in other jurisdictions.

To address these concerns, Koh suggested that any proposed framework should focus on applying consistent, ecosystem-wide standards across all platforms while incentivising the industry to invest in age-appropriate experiences.

Koh also stressed the importance of placing parents at the centre of the regulatory process rather than relying on a total lockout.