Bursa Malaysia higher at midafternoon

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Bursa Malaysia has maintained its uptrend at mid-afternoon, mainly supported by the industrial products and services and plantation sector amidst rising commodity prices.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 11.76 points to 1,581.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,569.80.

The market bellwether opened 0.92 of-a-point higher at 1,570.72.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 515 to 484, while 415 counters were unchanged, 838 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.02 billion shares worth RM1.88 billion.

Heavyweights Petronas Chemicals was 22 sen stronger at RM8.37, Press Metal added 14 sen to RM5.38, Sime Darby rose 13 sen to RM2.39, and MISC advanced 17 sen to RM7.08.

Maybank improved five sen to RM8.38 and Public Bank recovered four sen to RM4.14.

Among the actives, Ta Win advanced 2.5 sen to 5.5 sen, BCM Alliance decreased 2.5 sen to seven sen, Scope Industries dropped three sen to 33.5 sen and D’nonce was 2.5 sen lower at 58.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 69.73 points to 11,519.19, the FBMT 100 Index was 70.17 points better at 11,228.76, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 81.93 points to 12,633.83, the FBM 70 rose 41.54 points to 14,975.18 and the FBM ACE lost 24.76 points to 7,264.36.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index firmed 86.62 points to 6,749.63, the Financial Services Index went up 66.01 points to 15,447.96 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 3.21 points to 197.80. — Bernama