Matrade to intensify collaboration with Malaysian mid-tier companies

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is committed to intensifying its collaboration with Malaysian mid-tier companies (MTCs) as they are among the prime movers in the nation’s exports growth.

During a recent engagement session with the Malaysian Consortium of Mid-Tier Companies (MCMTC), both Matrade and MCMTC agreed to scale up exports as well as to facilitate local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to be part of the latter’s global supply chain network.

In a statement today, Matrade chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said through the Mid-Tier Companies Development Programme (MTCDP), the agency would continue its agenda to create more global champions and support SMEs’ immersion into the international markets.

The programme targets export-oriented MTCs with annual revenues of between RM50 million and RM500 million for manufacturing companies and RM20 million to RM500 million for services companies.

The MTCDP began in 2014, and since then, Matrade has successfully groomed 275 MTCs under the programme.

Meanwhile, MCMTC president Callum Chen said the consortium would continue to support Matrade in growing MTCs as well as towards Malaysia’s economic recovery. — Bernama