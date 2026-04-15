JOHOR BAHRU, April 15 — A 28-year-old civil servant has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a teenage girl in the city earlier this year.

Johor Bahru South police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the suspect was arrested at the Pelangi Indah police station yesterday.

The arrest followed a police report lodged by the victim, a 17-year-old student, earlier that same day.

“Based on initial investigations, the incident is believed to have occurred on January 25 inside a vehicle parked in front of the victim’s residence in Johor Bahru,” Raub said when contacted by the media today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which criminalises physical sexual assault, defined as a person touching any part of a child’s body for a sexual purpose.

The suspect was brought before the Magistrate’s Court here, where police were granted a remand order effective until next Tuesday.

Raub said the remand period is to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the incident.