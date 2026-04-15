BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 15 — Several roads in Taman Siakap here will be closed to traffic for four hours this Saturday for the Penang 2026 Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Hazardous Material (Hazmat) Simulation and Evacuation Plan Exercise.

According to the Penang State Secretary’s Office, which is organising the exercise in collaboration with Petronas Gas Berhad, the closure will run from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

“The affected roads are Lorong Siakap 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and Tingkat Siakap 11. Residents must remove their vehicles from these roads before 8.30 am,” the statement read.

“No vehicles will be allowed on these roads during the closure, as emergency response vehicles will be on site. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated to ensure the exercise runs smoothly and safely,” it added.

The simulation exercise aims to enhance the capacity, understanding and preparedness of all involved departments and agencies in responding to CBRNE disasters, particularly those involving gas pipeline leaks.

The programme also strengthens inter-agency coordination, communication and effectiveness of emergency response actions. — Bernama