BAT Malaysia to get a new managing director

Cigarettes are seen during the manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, southern Germany, in this April 30, 2014 file photograph.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (BAT Malaysia) announced today that its managing director, Jonathan Reed, has resigned in order to take up the role of Group Head of Combustibles with British American Tobacco PLC from September 1, 2021.

During his time at BAT Malaysia, Reed oversaw the company’s return to growth after years of decline and contributed to the fight against the tobacco black market.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Jonathan for his visionary leadership and accomplishments during his tenure as Managing Director. We have seen a remarkable business turnaround under his leadership and wish Jonathan the very best in his next appointment,” said Tan Sri Datuk Seri (Dr) Aseh bin Haji Che Mat, chairman of BAT Malaysia’s board of directors, in a statement.

Reed’s successor will be Nedal Salem who is currently managing director and chief executive officer of Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC.

One of Salem’s most significant milestones while he was at Ceylon Tobacco Company was its ESG (environmental, social and governance) agenda with “a specific focus on becoming the first seed-to-smoke end market to achieve carbon neutrality within the group.”