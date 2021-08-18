Tokyo's Nikkei snaps losing streak to end higher

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.59 per cent, or 161.44 points, to end at 27,585.91, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.44 per cent, or 8.34 points, to 1,923.97. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 18 ― Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index snapped its four-day losing streak to close higher today, supported by gains in other Asian shares.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.59 per cent, or 161.44 points, to end at 27,585.91, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.44 per cent, or 8.34 points, to 1,923.97.

“The Tokyo market bounced back as shares were bought after four days of losses,” Okasan Online Securities said.

“The Nikkei reached the 27,600 level on the back of gains in Asian shares,” it added.

However, the brokerage warned that “the normalisation of business will be further delayed because of a surge in virus cases” in Japan.

The Japanese government yesterday expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more regions, as it battles a record wave of infections a week before the Paralympics.

Shortly before the market opened, the finance ministry said Japan's exports surged 37 per cent in July on-year, thanks to a recovery in automobile and steel exports.

It marked five straight months of increase, while imports also rose 28.5 per cent for July from a year ago.

Japan's core machinery orders fell 1.5 per cent in June from the previous month, a better than expected fall.

The median forecast among private economists surveyed by Nikkei QUICK was 2.9 per cent.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rose 0.88 per cent to ¥73,800 (RM2,853) while market heavyweight SoftBank Group added 0.74 per cent to ¥6,466.

Sony jumped 1.67 per cent to ¥10,900.

The dollar stood at ¥109.62, barely changed from ¥109.59 in New York yesterday. ― AFP