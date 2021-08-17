Gas Malaysia Q2 net profit rises to RM62.34m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Gas Malaysia Bhd’s net profit in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q2 2021) rose to RM62.34 million from RM44.62 million in the same period last year.

This was mainly due to higher gross profit and lower finance cost, offset by higher operating expenses as well as higher share of losses from the group’s joint-ventures.

Revenue however slipped to RM1.37 billion from the RM1.54 billion recorded a year ago due to the lower average natural gas tariff, mitigated by higher volume of natural gas sold coupled with the recognition of revenue cap adjustment during the current quarter.

“Amid prevailing uncertainties, the group will continue to be vigilant and take appropriate and timely measures to sustain the group’s profitability for the financial year 2021.

The company declared a dividend of 4.80 sen per share amounting to RM61.63 million in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2021. — Bernama