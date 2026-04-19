KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A late-night telling-off over a cigarette at a nasi kandar restaurant in Bandar Rimbayu in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, turned ugly when tempers flared into a full-blown fight in the early hours of Wednesday.

The flashpoint? A man confronting another diner for smoking — a move that quickly spiralled into a heated row before punches were thrown.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said officers received a report at around 2.07am from a member of the public.

“Initial investigations found that a misunderstanding broke out after one individual was reprimanded for smoking in the area,” he said in a statement today.

“What began as a verbal exchange escalated when both parties started assaulting each other.”

Police are now investigating the case under Section 160 of the Penal Code for affray.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to step forward and assist, either by contacting the nearest police station or the Kuala Langat district police headquarters operations room.