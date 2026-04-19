KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — City authorities have shifted into full crisis-response mode, mobilising additional manpower, machinery and round-the-clock monitoring to contain and repair damage at a project site, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said today.

She added an emergency meeting chaired by the Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud was convened this morning with all relevant agencies, as efforts intensified to stabilise conditions and prevent further risk to the public.

Yeoh also said she had requested immediate support from the Public Works Department (JKR) headquarters, with Selangor JKR also stepping in to deploy extra machinery to speed up repair works.

“Immediate mitigation and rectification measures are currently underway, with works already commenced on site,” she said in a statement on Facebook, outlining a series of urgent interventions now in progress.

These include the construction of a third sedimentation pond, expansion of an existing pond’s capacity, and desilting works to restore drainage flow, alongside maintenance of unlined drains and flushing of the drainage system.

Authorities have also moved to clear collapsed structures and install barriers, while traffic control is being coordinated jointly by the contractor, JKR and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

To ensure continuous oversight, Yeoh said DBKL has established a control centre that will operate 24 hours a day throughout the crisis period.

“A control centre by DBKL has been established and will operate 24/7 during this period,” she said.

The stepped-up response follows a mud flood incident yesterday at Jalan Abang Haji Openg in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, which prompted DBKL to issue an immediate stop-work order on the project and impose a compound on the contractor.

Yeoh said she visited the site last night with the Kuala Lumpur mayor, adding that authorities acted swiftly given “the emergency situation and the potential risks posed to the safety of nearby residents”.

The project, under the National Landscape Department (JLN) of the Housing and Local Government Ministry and implemented by JKR, is now also subject to a broader review of slope development works in the area.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has instructed JKR to conduct a detailed technical investigation into the cause of the incident, which involved a retaining wall collapse near Phase 1B.

Preliminary findings indicated heavy rain triggered water overflow from the project site, while Yeoh said repair works at the affected retaining wall are expected to be completed within two days.

It is understood the development order for the project was issued on October 3, 2022.