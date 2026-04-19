KUALA TERENGGANU, April 19 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has left the investigation into the alleged corruption case involving a RM7 million squash court in Kuala Lumpur to the authorities.

Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said that KBS remains open and ready to provide full cooperation to any party, especially the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), to assist in the investigation.

“I will not compromise on any cases, particularly those involving the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“We uphold the principles of good governance. That is why, at the ministry level, we want KBS to remain clean and will provide full cooperation. However, I cannot make any judgement. Let the authorities examine the matter,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after officiating the Terengganu-level Rakan Muda X Play True Day Fiesta 2026 and the Terengganu Water Sports Complex, here, yesterday.

On April 14, the media reported that a chief executive officer of a statutory body was remanded for five days for allegedly being involved in a corruption case, amounting to about RM1 million, linked to a squash court construction contract.

According to the sources, the payment was believed to be an inducement to help approve a contractor’s claims, related to the construction of a RM7 million squash court in the capital.

In another development, Mohammed Taufiq said that the decision not to provide a centralised games village for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2026 in Selangor was made by the host, with the agreement of representatives from every state at a previous Sukma Supreme Committee meeting.

“I gave the opportunity to all committee members at the time to provide their views, and a decision was reached. This means all states agreed. So I am only conveying the outcome of the meeting.

“It is not a decision by KBS. It is a collective decision, and the idea was proposed by the host itself. We (KBS) are only coordinating,” he said.

When asked about calls by some parties to review the RM100 daily subsidy for athletes to compensate for the absence of a games village for this edition, Mohammed Taufiq said that the ministry would examine the matter and discuss it with the host, Selangor, to determine the best course of action. — Bernama