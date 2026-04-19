KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received reports of two landslides along Jalan Indah 4, Kampung Ampang Indah, Ampang, following heavy rain this afternoon, with no casualties reported.

Assistant director of the department’s Operations Division, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said the first incident involved a hillside collapse behind a house at about 3.35 pm.

“A landslide measuring approximately 20 by 20 feet occurred on a slope behind the house, but it did not affect any structures or result in injuries,” he said in a statement.

He added that a second report was received about 16 minutes later involving a van that was damaged after being struck by debris from a 15-by-20-foot slope at Lot 1777 along the same road.

Both incidents did not involve any structural damage or casualties, he said, adding that five personnel from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene. — Bernama