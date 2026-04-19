KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Central Disaster Management Committee will coordinate efforts with the federal and Sabah governments in terms of basic needs, temporary accommodation and welfare of fire victims in Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi, Sandakan.

Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the committee, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said the priority at this time was to ensure the safety of the victims and the immediate distribution of aid on the ground.

“I am saddened to see the massive fire incident involving hundreds of houses in Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi, Sandakan. I express my deepest sympathy to all those affected.

“Losing one’s shelter in the blink of an eye is certainly a very severe test for the victims and their families,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Some residents placed household appliances that were successfully rescued from a fire in an open area in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan April 19, 2026. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, announced that Batu Sapi Umno machinery had been mobilised to assist victims at the scene.

He said the assistance included registration at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as well as the distribution of initial aid to ease the burden of those affected.

“Let’s all pray that all victims are granted strength and perseverance in facing this test. Hopefully all matters will be made easier,” he said.

A total of 9,007 residents were reported affected by the massive fire early this morning, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Sandakan district police chief ACP George Abd Rakman said his department received a report on the incident at 1.30 am, before the location was declared a disaster area at 4am. — Bernama