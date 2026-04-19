KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Hundreds of mat rempit (illegal street racers) were caught in a pre-dawn police dragnet on Jalan Tun Razak here, a hotspot for high-risk riding and stunts.

According to Berita Harian, the situation quickly turned chaotic as some riders, attempting to evade arrest, rode against the flow of traffic.

About 800 vehicles — mostly motorcycles — were stopped and inspected, including individuals who had gathered to watch the illegal racing.

Jalan Tun Razak has become a draw for youths from across the Klang Valley, many showcasing heavily modified motorcycles fitted with loud exhaust systems.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said a large-scale operation was carried out under Op Mabuk, Op Motosikal, Op Tutup and Op Samseng Jalanan across the capital from 10pm yesterday to 7am today.

A total of 750 motorcycles and 80 cars were inspected, with 751 summonses issued for various offences, while 98 motorcycles were seized.

“From our checks, two were arrested for testing positive for methamphetamine and two for being drunk. They are still undergoing further breathalyser tests.

“We receive many complaints every day, particularly about street thugs — especially what you are seeing now around Menara Selborn, Jalan Tun Razak,” he said.

He added that the area continues to attract illegal racers despite frequent police operations due to its proximity to several hospitals and residential areas.

“Tonight we saw motorcycles seized for various offences, including illegal modifications, lack of brakes, and arrests under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for altered registration numbers.

“The trend is the same — no brakes, modified exhausts… when they brake, the whole of Kuala Lumpur can hear it,” he said.