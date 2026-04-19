KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A stop-work order has been issued and investigations launched after a mud flood triggered the partial collapse of a retaining wall in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), prompting an urgent review of slope developments in Bukit Kiara.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has halted works at the Jalan Abang Haji Openg site and fined the contractor, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said.

“I visited the site tonight together with the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud.

“DBKL has taken immediate action in light of the emergency situation and the potential risks posed to the safety of nearby residents,” she said in a statement on Facebook early today.

Emergency measures included joint clean-up operations with the Fire and Rescue Department, removal of hoarding structures, repairs to the silt trap to control surface runoff, and the setting up of an on-site control centre.

Yeoh said DBKL would convene an urgent meeting with all parties to reassess mitigation plans, and has ordered a review of all slope development works in the Bukit Kiara Federal Park area.

“Such works will no longer be allowed to proceed in a broad and uncontrolled manner, and must instead be carried out in carefully managed phases,” she said.

Separately, the Public Works Department (JKR) has been directed to conduct a detailed technical probe into the incident, which followed heavy rain yesterday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the investigation would determine the root cause of the flooding, including possible weaknesses in implementation, supervision and site management.

“Any weaknesses in implementation, supervision, technical compliance or site management must be identified and addressed immediately.

“The Ministry of Works will not compromise on matters involving public safety,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Preliminary findings indicate that intense rainfall between 3.30pm and 5.30pm caused water to overflow from the project site, with hillside runoff breaching a soil bund and flowing into a silt trap.

Nanta said the downstream drainage system was unable to cope with the volume of water, worsened by utility obstructions, leading to water pooling, spilling onto public roads and placing pressure on the retaining wall, which partially collapsed.

Both ministers said follow-up action would prioritise stabilisation, mitigation and preventing a recurrence.