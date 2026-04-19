SINGAPORE, April 19 — Malaysia has renewed its strict ban on walking across the Causeway, citing safety risks and installing a new 'no walking' sign that has created a cross-border policy clash, as Singaporean authorities maintain there is no such prohibition on their side of the 1.05km bridge.

The conflicting rules have sparked confusion and frustration among thousands of daily commuters who see the risky trek as a last resort against crippling traffic congestion, The Straits Times reported

Responding to queries, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Berhad reaffirmed the ban.

“Users are not allowed to walk along the Johor Causeway, whether from the Malaysian border to Singapore or from the Singapore border to Malaysia,” LLM said, citing safety and trespassing concerns.

“Walking along the Johor Causeway is not only dangerous but also violates established regulations.”

Under Malaysian law, those who defy traffic signs can be fined between RM300 and RM2,000.

This prohibition has been in place since the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex opened in 2008.

A sign at the BSI explicitly warns that the route towards Woodlands is a restricted area for pedestrians and that any accidents are at their own risk.

Singapore’s nuanced position

In contrast, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) indicated no change in its policy.

“There are currently no changes to pedestrians’ access on foot on the Singapore side of the Causeway,” a spokesperson said.

This means that while pedestrian movement isn't actively facilitated, it is not explicitly banned on the Singaporean portion of the bridge, which is marked by a clear boundary line and a change in road marking language from "bas" and "kereta" to "bus" and "car."

Despite the ban, walking has become a daily reality for many of the more than 300,000 Malaysians who travel to Singapore for work.

Commuters say they are aware of the risks but are often left with no choice.

“During peak hours, the current bus capacity is simply unable to cope with the overwhelming volume of people,” said Malaysian commuter Loo Yong Tat.

He described long queues and severe traffic jams that leave commuters "stuck at the checkpoint, unable to move forward or turn back."

The new Malaysian sign is placed at the end of a pavement leading from the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Beyond it, pedestrians are forced onto the narrow road shoulder to reach the BSI complex. The recent installation is understood to have been prompted by a spate of accidents involving pedestrians.

Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng said he has repeatedly proposed the construction of a covered pedestrian walkway to provide a safe alternative.

“I still hope that the governments of both Malaysia and Singapore will seriously consider it, so that in the future, people will have an additional safe option to cross the border besides the RTS (Rapid Transit System) and buses,” he posted on Facebook.