HONG KONG, April 19 — The Hong Kong entertainment industry is mourning the loss of former TVB actor Poon Wang-ban who has passed away at the age of 63.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Poon's death was confirmed through the "In Memoriam" section of the official souvenir magazine for the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards happening today, listing his year of death as 2026, with no further details regarding the cause of death.

Poon was a graduate of TVB's 10th artist training class, a group renowned for producing many stars. His classmates included industry giants like Andy Lau, Tony Leung Ka-fai, and Elvis Tsui.

He rose to prominence in the 1980s, starring in a series of classic TVB dramas. His notable works include the hit series Police Cadet '84", The Emissary, The Duke of Mount Deer, and The Legend of the Condor Heroes.

However, he is perhaps best remembered by audiences for his role as a character in The Return of the Condor Heroes and as Yang Kang in the 1988 Taiwanese adaptation of The Legend of the Condor Heroes.

Poon was also known for his close friendship with Andy Lau to the point of dating rumours, which Lau publicly denied.

At the height of his fame, Poon made the surprising decision to leave the entertainment industry in 1998. He pivoted to a career in real estate, becoming an agent and largely cutting ties with his former colleagues in show business.

His departure was a quiet one, and he remained out of the public eye for many years. He made a brief return to the screen in 2014, appearing in a cameo role for the film May We Chat before once again retiring from the limelight.