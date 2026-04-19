KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Eight people were injured in an accident involving a lorry and a tour van near the National Library of Malaysia on Jalan Tun Razak here today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the victims included a 56-year-old lorry driver who sustained eye injuries and a 46-year-old lorry attendant who suffered leg injuries.

“Of the 15 individuals in the van including the driver, six sustained minor injuries, while nine others were unharmed.

“The injured victims were given initial treatment by the Ministry of Health (MOH) ambulance personnel at the scene before they were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” it said in a statement today.

The statement said a team from the Titiwangsa Fire and Rescue Station, together with a Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) arrived at the scene at 4.14 pm after receiving an emergency call at 4.04 pm. — Bernama