KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A heart-stopping dashcam clip showing a car flipping onto its side and skidding across a busy highway here has gone viral, capturing a split-second brush with disaster during the evening rush.

The 33-second video, timestamped 6.28pm on April 17, shows a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) suddenly losing control in the fast lane before sliding sideways across the road.

In a dramatic sequence, the vehicle appears to tip onto its side as it spins, scraping across lanes before finally coming to a halt in the middle of the highway.

The car recording the footage narrowly avoids smashing into the out-of-control SUV, swerving just in time as the incident unfolds metres ahead.

Moments later, a grey sedan pulls over beside the immobilised vehicle, with a man seen stepping out from the front passenger seat and walking towards the stricken SUV.

It remains unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control, or whether the driver was travelling alone at the time.

No official information has been released on injuries.