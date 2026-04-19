KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Police have arrested a 71‑year‑old man in connection with the fatal shooting of three people at a restaurant in Kota Tinggi this afternoon.

In a statement on Facebook, Johor police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said that the victims — two local men and a foreign woman aged between 37 and 63 — were believed to have been shot with a shotgun and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident does not involve organised crime or terrorism, and we do not rule out the possibility that the motive may be related to personal debt issues,” he said in a statement issued this evening.

He said police received a report of the shooting at about 1.30pm before arresting the suspect roughly 200 metres from the scene at around 2pm.

Police also seized a Benelli M/Super shotgun with serial number M104817, which is believed to have been used in the attack.

Ab Rahaman said the suspect has no prior criminal record and holds a valid firearm licence.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

He said police will apply for a remand order at the Kota Tinggi Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

He urged the public not to speculate on the case and to contact the nearest police station or the Johor police hotline at 019‑2792095 or 07‑2212999 with any information.