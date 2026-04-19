KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A prisoner who slipped custody earlier this month has been recaptured after nine days on the run, Selangor police said.

State police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the detainee was apprehended at about 5pm yesterday along Jalan Batu 14, Jalan Gombak Lama.

In a statement, Shazeli thanked members of the public and all agencies involved in the search effort, saying their cooperation proved decisive.

“The assistance provided was crucial in ensuring the prisoner was successfully recaptured to maintain public safety and order,” he said.

The detainee, reported to be a Pakistani national, had escaped on April 9 during a transfer at Sungai Buloh Prison after attending proceedings at the Shah Alam Court.

The Prisons Department previously said the incident occurred at about 6pm within the prison compound, when the detainee fled while being transported following the conclusion of his trial.