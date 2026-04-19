KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Three people were killed in a shooting outside a food outlet in Kota Jaya, Kota Tinggi in Johor Bahru, this afternoon.

According to Kosmo! Online, the incident, which occurred at about 1.40pm, left two men and a woman dead.

Their identities have yet to be established.

Police detained a man suspected of involvement shortly after the shooting while he was attempting to flee.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed the incident when contacted, adding that officers had seized a pistol believed to have been used in the attack.

“Investigations are ongoing. Police will issue a statement in the near future,” he said.