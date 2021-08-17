Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.75 points to 1,517.65 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.90. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-morning on sustained buying interest.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.75 points to 1,517.65 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.90.

The index opened 2.37 points higher at 1,505.27.

Market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed losers 526 to 250, while 376 counters were unchanged, 1,048 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.51 billion units worth RM722.74 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced eight sen to RM8.14, Public Bank added two sen to RM3.95, Petronas Chemicals increased five sen to RM8, TNB surged 12 sen to RM9.87, CIMB went up seven sen to RM4.58, and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.80.

Of the actives, Komarkcorp and Avillion both edged up half-a-sen to 13 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Tanco and TFP gained one sen each to 22.5 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively. Fintec and KNM were flat at 2.5 sen and 22 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 83.76 points higher at 11,084.17, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 83.45 points to 10,801.11, the FBM 70 improved 28.12 points to 14,507.02, the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 90 points to 12,170.70, and the FBM ACE gained 53.26 points to 7,142.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index widened 91.43 points to 14,823.10, the Plantation Index increased 60.41 points to 6,307.64, and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.55 points to 188.48. ― Bernama