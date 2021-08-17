Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 16.84 points to 1,519.74 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.90. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon amid sustained buying momentum.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 16.84 points to 1,519.74 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.90.

The index opened 2.37 points higher at 1,505.27.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 560 to 376, while 395 counters were unchanged, 869 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.81 billion units worth RM1.37 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank advanced six sen to RM8.12, Public Bank added two sen to RM3.95, Petronas Dagangan increased five sen to RM8, TNB surged 14 sen to RM9.89, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.80, and Digi fell three sen to RM4.29.

Among the actives, Advance Synergy went up 3.5 sen to 21 sen, Malayan United Industries edged up half-a-sen to 10 sen, Fintec Global and KNM were flat at 2.5 sen and 22 sen, respectively, while Avillion eased 1.5 sen to 19.5 sen, and Komarkcorp inched down half-a-sen to 12 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 91.61 points higher at 11,092.02, the FBMT 100 Index expanded by 94.95 points to 10,812.61, the FBM Emas Shariah Index soared 106.57 points to 12,187.27, the FBM 70 went up 30.23 points to 14,509.13, and the FBM ACE climbed 20.08 points to 7,109.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 99.78 points to 14,831.45, the Plantation Index advanced 50.67 points for 6,297.90, and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.97 points to 189.90. ― Bernama