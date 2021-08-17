Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 15.0 points to 1,517.90 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.90. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session higher on bargain-hunting activities.

The market bellwether opened 2.37 points higher at an intraday low of 1,505.27 and hit an intraday high of 1,520.37 during the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 545 versus 316, while 398 counters were unchanged, 941 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.11 billion units worth RM1.08 billion.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said while investors’ sentiment is expected to remain jittery given the ongoing battle with Covid-19 pandemic, focus will be on the upcoming corporate earnings season with robust results.

“Recovery theme sectors may still be in the limelight following the reopening of more non-essential sectors.

“We noticed consumer related, building materials and construction sectors are gaining momentum. Besides, the plantation sector may gain traction following the firm crude palm oil price,” it said in a research note today.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank advanced five sen to RM8.11, Public Bank added one sen to RM3.94, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM7.98, TNB jumped 14 sen to RM9.89, CIMB climbed 10 sen to RM4.61, and IHH Healthcare eased two sen to RM5.78.

Among the actives, KNM edged up half-a-sen to 22.5 sen, Tanco and TFP Solutions were one sen higher at 22.5 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Fintec was flat at 2.5 sen, and Avillion shed 1.5 sen to 19.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 86.02 points higher at 11,086.43, the FBMT 100 Index rose 86.90 points to 10,804.56, the FBM 70 put on 39.36 points to 14,518.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 95.88 points to 12,176.58, and the FBM ACE increased 38.29 points to 7,127.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was up by 96.71 points to 14,828.38, the Plantation Index bagged 61.30 points to 6,308.53, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.54 points to 189.47. ― Bernama