Takaful Malaysia: Group CEO will not renew contract ending March 31, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd (Takaful Malaysia) has accepted the decision of group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Mohamed Hassan Kamil to not renew his contract when it expires on March 31, 2022.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said Takaful Malaysia will appoint an executive search consulting firm to assist with the succession planning exercise for Mohamed Hassan.

“We recognise his immense contribution and respect his decision to leave at the end of his contract. We wish him well and a successful journey ahead.

“He has been an inspirational leader and has over the years initiated many transformational initiatives within the group and guided the team in setting many firsts and milestones,” it said today.

Mohamed Hassan has served Takaful Malaysia for 15 years since he was appointed CEO in 2006. — Bernama