Bursa remains in the red at mid-afternoon

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon amid major political developments in the country.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 9.51 points to 1,495.60 from Friday’s close of 1,505.11.

The index opened 5.19 points weaker at 1,499.92.

On the broader market, losers hammered gainers 822 to 195, while 327 counters were unchanged, 867 untraded, and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.44 billion units worth RM1.47 billion.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has accepted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation along with his Cabinet today. Muhyiddin will now function as a caretaker prime minister until a successor is appointed.

Of the heavyweights, TNB gained three sen to RM9.69, Maxis was flat at RM4.36, Maybank and IHH Healthcare both eased two sen to RM8.03 and RM5.78, respectively, Public Bank shed one sen to RM3.93, Petronas Chemicals decreased nine sen to RM7.87, and CIMB fell seven sen to RM4.53.

Among the actives, Avillion rose two sen to 21 sen, Advance Synergy and KNM edged up half-a-sen each to 17.5 sen and 21.5 sen, and Impiana Hotels and Kanger International were flat at seven sen and six sen, respectively, Meanwhile, Dagang NeXchange gave up four sen to 74.5 sen and AT Systematization edged down half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 86.16 points lower at 10,928.86, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 80.62 points to 10,651.11, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 109.14 points to 11,982.07, the FBM 70 dropped 158.67 points to 14,332.64, and the FBM ACE contracted 153.62 points to 6,986.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 81.18 points to 14,701.92, the Plantation Index slid 20.99 points for 6,192.42, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.45 points to 186.57. — Bernama