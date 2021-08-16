Market breadth was negative as losers hammered gainers 711 versus 181, while 330 counters were unchanged, 989 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today amidst the ongoing domestic political developments.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.09 points to 1,498.02 from 1,499.92 on Friday.

The index opened 5.19 points weaker at 1,499.92.

Market breadth was negative as losers hammered gainers 711 versus 181, while 330 counters were unchanged, 989 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.20 billion units worth RM883.84 million.

Heavyweights TNB added one sen to RM9.67, PPB Group was flat at RM18.22, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.03, Public Bank and CIMB shed one sen to RM3.93 and RM4.59, respectively, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare both slipped six sen to RM7.90 and RM5.74, while Press Metal Aluminium slid five sen to RM4.95.

Among the actives, Avillion jumped 4.5 sen to 23.5 sen, KNM and Advanced Synergy inched up half-a-sen to 21.5 sen and 17.5 sen, respectively, while Aimflex added one sen to 18.5 sen and Dagang Nexchange eased three sen to 75.5 sen.

Meanwhile, MBSB edged down half-a-sen to 61 sen and FGV gained one sen to RM1.32.

Trading in both counters was suspended from 9 am to 10 am this morning due to announcements made by both companies on Sunday.

Yesterday, MBSB announced the appointment of Datuk Nor Azam M Taib as its new group chief executive officer, following the passing of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, FGV said its wholly-owned subsidiary, FGV Integrated Farming Sdn Bhd, has teamed up with Felcra Bhd and Qatar’s Baladna Food Industries Co WLL to look into transforming the FGV Chuping Agro Valley into one of the leading agro-valley hubs in Malaysia.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 71.53 points lower at 10,943.49, the FBMT 100 Index discounted 68.06 points to 10,663.67, the FBM 70 reduced 160.05 points to 14,331.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 100.77 points to 11,990.44, while the FBM ACE declined 131.06 points to 7,008.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 41.56 points to 14,741.54, the Plantation Index weakened 11.53 points to 6,201.88, while the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 1.89 points to 187.13. — Bernama