Covid-19: Easing of restrictions timely for MSMEs in Malaysia, says minister

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The easing restrictions to allow businesses to operate in stages is timely, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The minister noted that if the easing of restrictions did not begin now, more workers and businesses would be impacted.

“The government has done the analysis and appropriate assessment to allow the reopening of the economy. The loss of income, especially among MSMEs, was an important factor before the decision was made,” he said in a statement.

Wan Junaidi said Medac is especially sensitive to the problems and challenges faced by enterprises in the non-essential sector, which represented 90 per cent of SMEs in Malaysia, adding that if they did not receive help, four million workers would have lost their jobs.

Hence, the MSMEs that can operate now need to ensure customers who enter their premises display their digital vaccination certificates to ensure they have been fully vaccinated.

“With this announcement, entrepreneurs can continue with their operations in this difficult period,” said Wan Junaidi. — Bernama