Tokyo stocks open higher on gains in US high tech shares

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63 per cent or 172.60 points at 27,754.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.51 per cent or 9.82 points to 1,929.47. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 29 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today as investors took heart from gains in US high-tech shares after the Fed decided against any major changes to its monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.63 per cent or 172.60 points at 27,754.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.51 per cent or 9.82 points to 1,929.47.

“Rallies in US high-tech shares are providing a positive push for the Tokyo market but an expansion in virus cases in Japan could offset the positive mood, leading to lack of a clear direction in trade,” Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched ¥109.83 (RM4.22) in early Asian trade, against ¥109.90 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, Nissan climbed 8.75 per cent to ¥645.7 after the carmaker upgraded its annual outlook projecting a return to the black.

Fujitsu was up 0.58 per cent at ¥19,925 and Panasonic was up 1.17 per cent at ¥1,241.5 ahead of their earnings reports later in the day.

On Wall Street, US stocks ended mixed with the Dow closing down 0.4 per cent at 34,930.93, the broad-based S&P ending flat and the tech-rich Nasdaq gaining 0.7 per cent. ― AFP