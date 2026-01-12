SHAH ALAM, Jan 12 — More than 800,000 schoolchildren nationwide began the 2026 school year, with new intakes into Year One and Form One.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said over 400,000 pupils enrolled in Year One, while a similar number registered for Form One.

“These are the children we are welcoming this year into Year One and Form One,” she told a press conference on the first day of the 2026 academic calendar at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Ladang Regent Elmina here.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, Selangor State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San, and Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Exco Mohd Najwan Halimi.

Earlier, Fadhlina visited the new primary school to observe the first day of classes.

She said 266 pupils have enrolled so far, with enrolment expected to rise to 300 by the end of the month.

A Bernama check at the school found many parents accompanying their children early in the morning.

Accountant Shirley Chei, 37, said her seven-year-old son had been excitedly preparing his school items since the day before.

“He has been very enthusiastic after the long holidays,” she said.

Another parent, trader Hafiza Mohd Nor, 38, said her daughter, seven-year-old Nur Hanan Qisha Mohd Iskandar, went to bed early last night out of excitement.

The girl also said she was happy to have made new friends during orientation week. — Bernama