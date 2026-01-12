PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 — In the past few years, the quiet neighbourhood of PJ SS3 has exploded with newcomers bringing cafe fare and even shaved ice desserts to mingle with old favourites like chicken rice, pork noodles and banana leaf rice.

There’s a lively feel to what was once a neighbourhood of retirees or those who work at the factories nearby, as young faces flock here for new food experiences.

The stretch along Jalan SS3/37 is often forgotten except for its corner coffee shops, as it was just offices or car workshops but now, there’s Flurrē heading a revival with FuFuFu Noodle opening here and soon to open Zuo An that relocated from Taman Desa.

The restaurant sits between a 'bak kut teh' and two corner coffee shops. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Mid-day meal times often feel like a warzone as everyone is hungry for their lunch and restaurants are running in a race to get their food out pronto.

FuFuFu Noodle feels different as their kitchen skillfully fulfils orders with little fuss and it keeps you zen during your lunch despite it being packed to the brim.

It’s the fine, chewy strands of their in-house noodles that pulls you in for more than just one serving.

Inside the restaurant, there's a zen feel with Chinese elements. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

While the noodles are Japanese in nature, it’s paired with local and Chinese elements that resonate with diners.

The wet tossed noodles are served with a light soy based broth as you pair it with Ginger Scallion Chicken Thigh and Ramen Egg (RM14).

The chicken is smooth with a not overly pungent ginger flavour that works with the light flavour of the chewy noodles.

Wet tossed noodles is served with a soy sauce broth and seaweed. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

A breakfast staple in coffee shops see kaya toast dipped in wobbly half boiled eggs for a sweet-savoury flavour paired with a slightly bitter cup of local coffee.

That half boiled egg element is borrowed here to create a tamago tsukemen, where rye flour noodles are eaten dipped in that gloopy protein sprinkled with ground white pepper.

Add a dollop of their chilli crisp served at the side and it’s suddenly an addictive slurp with that zing of spiciness.

Tamago Tsukemen is unusual as poached eggs usually dipped with kaya toast are used (left). The rye flour noodles is best enjoyed with the poached egg and their chilli crisp (right). — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Salted Duck Leg with Ramen Egg (RM17) variation pairs poached lightly salted duck with the dunked poached egg rye noodles.

Tamago Tsukemen needs a crunchy element in the form of Sakura Ebi & Assorted Vegetables Kakiage. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It does mean a triple egg portion though with the ramen egg so perhaps consider a crunchy element like Sakura Ebi & Assorted Vegetable Kakiage (RM18) instead for a crunchy element.

Salted Duck Leg is tender and is mild with salt (left). Ginger and Scallion Chicken Thigh is smooth and topped with ginger and chopped scallions (right). — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Various pairings include Housemade Seafood Tofu (RM8) with pan fried egg tofu or their XL Spicy Shrimp Wonton (four pieces for RM16) with a flat dumpling filled with chopped prawns and meat.

One can have fun playing with the combinations of side dishes with the noodles.

Housemade Seafood Tofu has pan fried edges with a soft centre (left). XL Spicy Shrimp Wonton has a slightly harder bite with the flattened shape of the dumping (right). — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

For those with big appetites, the portion may not be able to satisfy but it makes a good midday meal that doesn’t leave you in a stupor when you return to the office.

FuFuFu Noodle

5G, Jalan SS3/37,

Taman Universiti, Petaling Jaya.

Tel:017-5181008

Open: 11am to 9pm (Monday to Saturday) Closed on Sunday

Instagram: @fufufunoodles

Facebook: @fufufunoodles

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.